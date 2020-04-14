Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Pfizer by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.14. 17,327,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,045,279. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

