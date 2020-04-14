PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

PetroFrontier Corp (CVE:PFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 250000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of PetroFrontier from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a market cap of $10.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65.

PetroFrontier Corp operates as a junior energy company. It focuses on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

