PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Trimmed by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.9% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after acquiring an additional 474,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,642,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,994. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

