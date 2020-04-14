PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.1% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 18.1% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 48,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 387.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

PEP stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.89. 3,784,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,447,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.46. The firm has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

