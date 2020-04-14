Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Pentair has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 43 consecutive years. Pentair has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pentair to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Pentair has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Pentair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.18.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

