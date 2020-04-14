Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFLT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.56.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $253.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.70%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In related news, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 18,050 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $86,098.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $519,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 20,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $482,061. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 52,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

