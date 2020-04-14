Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Up 17.5%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shot up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.65, 1,523,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,018,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,067,679.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

