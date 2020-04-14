Penbrook Management LLC Trims Stake in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Mesoblast accounts for approximately 1.3% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.21% of Mesoblast worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MESO. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth $10,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

MESO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Dawson James assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

Shares of Mesoblast stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 752,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. Mesoblast limited has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $747.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 337.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesoblast limited will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

