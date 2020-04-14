Penbrook Management LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.90.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $51.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,269.23. 2,468,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,049. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,217.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,314.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

