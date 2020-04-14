Penbrook Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Scorpio Tankers makes up approximately 1.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,556,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,785,000. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $8,063,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $7,116,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $5,549,000. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Shares of NYSE STNG traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,306. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

