Penbrook Management LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Photronics worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Photronics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Photronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Photronics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 370,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

