Penbrook Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 9.7% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.79. 5,793,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

