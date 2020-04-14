Penbrook Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Blackstone Group makes up 1.3% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Argus boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,163,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

