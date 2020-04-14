Penbrook Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters makes up approximately 2.7% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,715. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.34. Thomson Reuters Corp has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

