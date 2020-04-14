Penbrook Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Seabridge Gold worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Seabridge Gold from $30.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSE:SA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $795.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 0.41. Seabridge Gold Inc has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

