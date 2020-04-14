Penbrook Management LLC Reduces Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in HMS were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMSY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in HMS by 5,809.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on HMSY shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HMS in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.32.

Shares of HMSY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 408,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,135. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. HMS Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

