Penbrook Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,695 shares during the quarter. CyberOptics makes up about 1.7% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 1.05% of CyberOptics worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 106.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 30,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Shares of CYBE stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.52. 57,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,501. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. CyberOptics Co. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.39.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYBE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CyberOptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.