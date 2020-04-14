Penbrook Management LLC Purchases 780 Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,393,000. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Partners stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 548,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to an “e+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Hess Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, CEO John B. Hess bought 25,000 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. J Letwin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,914.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

