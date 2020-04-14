Penbrook Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 116,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intevac by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Intevac during the 4th quarter worth $963,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intevac alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay Cho sold 11,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $79,810.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,533.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IVAC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 65,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,734. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 million, a PE ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 0.54. Intevac, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.05%. Research analysts predict that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVAC. ValuEngine raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Intevac from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Intevac Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.