Penbrook Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM)

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Putnam Master Int. Income worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PIM. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Master Int. Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 40,516 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Int. Income in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Master Int. Income alerts:

Putnam Master Int. Income stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,780. Putnam Master Int. Income has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Putnam Master Int. Income Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Int. Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Int. Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.