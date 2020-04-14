Penbrook Management LLC Has $849,000 Holdings in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Data I/O comprises about 1.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 3.67% of Data I/O worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Data I/O from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ DAIO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,235. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. Data I/O Co. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.

In related news, President Anthony Ambrose bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 372,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,600.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.