Penbrook Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 3.7% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Moody’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded up $6.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,624 shares of company stock worth $14,881,827 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

