Penbrook Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares during the period. Chembio Diagnostics comprises about 1.3% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Chembio Diagnostics were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 307.3% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 87,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. 1,156,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,581. Chembio Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $143.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEMI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.