Penbrook Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,174.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 620,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 572,022 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,012,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 114,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,008. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $13.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0489 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

