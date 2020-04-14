Penbrook Management LLC Grows Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

BRKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,821. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

