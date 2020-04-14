Penbrook Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sony makes up 1.7% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 408.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Shares of SNE traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.43. 1,762,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $46.39 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.