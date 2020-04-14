Penbrook Management LLC Acquires 38,747 Shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,747 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.35% of OncoCyte worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in OncoCyte by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 48.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of OCX stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. 111,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,907. OncoCyte Corp has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.60.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06).

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCX. Zacks Investment Research raised OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 27,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $61,508.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,017.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

