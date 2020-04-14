Penbrook Management LLC Acquires 18,850 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of BioLife Solutions worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 211,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

BLFS traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. 151,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,632. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 3.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

In other news, CRO James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,781.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $265,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

