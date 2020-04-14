PegNet 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,712.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. PegNet has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $5,712.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.02756093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00225295 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047525 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 1,826,044,222 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

Buying and Selling PegNet

