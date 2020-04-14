Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,715,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,129,798. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.98. The company has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.