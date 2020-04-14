PAWS Fund (PAWS) Price Reaches $0.0062

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, PAWS Fund has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One PAWS Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. PAWS Fund has a total market cap of $11,947.36 and approximately $23.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014450 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 115.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.18 or 0.02757936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00226246 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00050817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00048555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity . PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund . PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

