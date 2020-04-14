PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Trading Up 6.9%

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.32, 13,908 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 658,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

PAVM has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $87.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in PAVmed by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAVmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

