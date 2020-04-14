Patrick D. Quarles Buys 7,349 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) CEO Patrick D. Quarles acquired 7,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $38,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,434 shares in the company, valued at $767,314.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
TREC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. 8,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,817. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $124.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.46.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $61.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on TREC shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Trecora Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trecora Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.
About Trecora Resources
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
