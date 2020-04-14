Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NASDAQ PBHC opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.04. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

