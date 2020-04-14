Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PKI. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.90.

TSE PKI traded down C$0.35 on Tuesday, reaching C$28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 294,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,387. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24. Parkland Fuel has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.58.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.71 billion. Research analysts predict that Parkland Fuel will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

