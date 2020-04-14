ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading Down 33.1% This Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $63,482.37 and $26.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00599686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008777 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

