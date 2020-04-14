Paragon Price Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Paragon has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paragon has a total market cap of $207,972.73 and $15.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Livecoin and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 115% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.02749138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00224957 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00050816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00047954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Paragon

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,196 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com . Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

