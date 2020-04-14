Para Resources (CVE:PBR) Trading Down 33.3%

Para Resources Inc (CVE:PBR) fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 121,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 191,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17,824.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4,456.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01. The firm has a market cap of $300,457.12 billion and a PE ratio of -0.14.

About Para Resources (CVE:PBR)

Para Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining properties in North and South America. The company owns approximately 80% interest in the El Limon project, a gold mine located near the town of Zaragoza, Colombia; and a 100% interest in the Tucumã copper/gold exploration project, which consists of six mineral concessions covering a total of 11,456 hectares located in the Carajas metallogenic province in the State of Pará, Brazil.

