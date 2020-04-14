Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.98, approximately 31,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 478,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

PARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

In other Par Pacific news, CFO William Monteleone purchased 13,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,710.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William Pate purchased 62,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $404,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 278,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,049.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1,400.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

