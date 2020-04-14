Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,471,000 after buying an additional 446,736 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,549,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,458,000 after purchasing an additional 149,367 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,837,000 after purchasing an additional 186,837 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,742,000 after buying an additional 405,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,209,000 after acquiring an additional 39,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $88.39. 30,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,638. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.35. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.90.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.86.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

