Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Oxford Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Oxford Industries has a payout ratio of 44.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,021.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

