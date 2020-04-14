Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Shares Gap Down to $6.80

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.80. Owens-Illinois shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 59,186 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Markel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter worth about $4,175,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

