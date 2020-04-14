Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Gap Up to $4.65

Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.65. Ovintiv shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 390,673 shares trading hands.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $25.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.79.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Also, President Michael Gerard Mcallister acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,592.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 157,490 shares of company stock worth $1,062,847. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Nexus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

