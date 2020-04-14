Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Bought by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Orion Energy Systems accounts for 1.6% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Orion Energy Systems worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,315,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 495,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.06. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

