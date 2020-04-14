OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) PT Lowered to $5.60

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.80 to $5.60 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 251.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OGI. Bank of America raised OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.72.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OrganiGram stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 386,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,135. The firm has a market cap of $318.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 42.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $1,889,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in OrganiGram by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in OrganiGram by 1,304.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 206,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 192,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in OrganiGram by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 202,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 31,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.