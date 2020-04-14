Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,694,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,481,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

