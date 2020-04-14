Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Trimmed by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.00. 11,674,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,441,804. The company has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

