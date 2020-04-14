Optas LLC Trims Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Optas LLC lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Square comprises about 2.3% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Square by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,433,000 after acquiring an additional 321,411 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after acquiring an additional 323,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $228,755,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Square by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,097,000 after acquiring an additional 284,583 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.66.

SQ stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.41. 17,778,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,354,826. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.01 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,739 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

