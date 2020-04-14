Optas LLC Sells 2,473 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Optas LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 397.5% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 94.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 811,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,513,000 after purchasing an additional 393,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.2% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 177,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after purchasing an additional 65,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,753,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,670,240. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $372.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

