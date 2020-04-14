Optas LLC Sells 2,461 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Optas LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,559 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $8.19 on Tuesday, reaching $173.70. 51,873,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,001,768. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,258.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.17 and a 200-day moving average of $155.65. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

